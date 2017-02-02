BREAKING NEWS: Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season

Trending

Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season

Hakan Calhanoglu will be out for the rest of 2016-17 after his punishment for breaching a contract with Trabzonspor was upheld by CAS.

Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu will serve a four-month suspension, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a punishment handed down by FIFA, which found him guilty of breaching a contract with Trabzonspor, who he had agreed to sign for as a teenager.