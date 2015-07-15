BREAKING NEWS: Clasie makes Southampton switch

Netherlands international Jordy Clasie has completed a move to Southampton.

The midfielder has switched from Feyenood, signing a five-year deal at St Mary's Stadium.

Executive director of football Les Reed told the club's official website: "Jordy is one of the most highly sought-after midfielders in Europe.

"His qualities are plain to see for anybody who has watched his development over the past few years as closely as we have and we are delighted that he will continue his growth at Southampton."