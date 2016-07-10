BREAKING NEWS: Eder stuns France as Portugal win Euro 2016 without Ronaldo

Eder was Portugal's unlikely hero as his extra-time goal sealed a first major international honour for his country at the expense of Euro 2016 hosts France.

France dominated for much of the game, against a Portugal side shorn of talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he sustained a knee injury in the first half.

Tournament top scorer Antoine Griezmann headed over before substitute Andre-Pierre Gignac hit the post in stoppage time.

And Eder stepped up in the second period of extra time, holding off Laurent Koscielny before finding the bottom corner from 25 yards.