BREAKING NEWS: Germany hotel evacuated following bomb threat
The hotel being used by Germany's squad ahead of their friendly with France in Paris was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat.
Germany's team hotel in Paris was evacuated on Friday morning following a bomb threat, the national team's general manager Oliver Bierhoff has confirmed.
The world champions take on France in a friendly in Paris on Friday, with Bierhoff confirming the news to German newspaper Express.
"There was a bomb threat. The hotel has been widely cordoned off and evacuated," the former international striker confirmed.
