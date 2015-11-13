Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Germany hotel evacuated following bomb threat

By

The hotel being used by Germany's squad ahead of their friendly with France in Paris was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat.

Germany's team hotel in Paris was evacuated on Friday morning following a bomb threat, the national team's general manager Oliver Bierhoff has confirmed.

The world champions take on France in a friendly in Paris on Friday, with Bierhoff confirming the news to German newspaper Express.

"There was a bomb threat. The hotel has been widely cordoned off and evacuated," the former international striker confirmed.