BREAKING NEWS: Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles 'rupture'
France could be without Laurent Koscielny at the World Cup after Arsene Wenger said he suffered an Achilles rupture.
Laurent Koscielny's chances of featuring for France at the World Cup are hanging by a thread after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he suffered a suspected Achilles rupture in Thursday's Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid.
