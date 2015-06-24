BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Firmino signing
Roberto Firmino will join Liverpool on "a long-term contract", the Premier League club has announced.
Liverpool confirmed the signing of Roberto Firmino on Wednesday, with the Brazil international set to join from Hoffenheim.
Firmino will move to the Merseyside club subject to a medical, although the Premier League side have yet to reveal the length of his deal at Anfield, simply describing it as "a long-term contract".
The 23-year-old attacker played 33 matches for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last term, scoring seven goals.
Firmino will undergo his medical after Brazil's participation in the Copa America.
