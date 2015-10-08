Liverpool set to announce Klopp appointment
Liverpool have confirmed a news conference for Friday where Jurgen Klopp is expected to be named manager.
Jurgen Klopp is set to be formally announced as Liverpool manager on Friday after the Premier League outfit called a 10am news conference "for a major club announcement".
