BREAKING NEWS: Premier League confirms Marseillaise tribute to Paris victims
In tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks, all Premier League matches this weekend will be preceded by La Marseillaise.
The Premier League has confirmed the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, will be played ahead of all English top-flight fixtures this weekend in tribute to the 129 people killed during last Friday's Paris terror attacks
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.