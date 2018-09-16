BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo scores maiden Juventus goal in Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark for Juventus and he could hardly have asked for a more straightforward way to break his duck.
Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for his first Juventus goal has ended in the easiest possible fashion as he tapped in the opener against Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.
SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII IS UP AND RUNNING !!!!! [1-0]September 16, 2018
