BREAKING NEWS: Shelvey signs new Swansea deal

Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has agreed a new four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Shelvey helped Swansea to a record Premier League points total of 56 last season - scoring three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool man will now remain under contract with the Welsh club until 2019, having had two years left on his original deal.

Shelvey, who has one England cap to his name, moved to Swansea in 2013 for £5million.