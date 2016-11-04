Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Toure apologises to Manchester City

By

Yaya Toure has apologised to Man City for "the misunderstandings of the past" in a bid to end Dimitri Seluk's feud with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has issued a statement apologising for criticisms aimed at manager Pep Guardiola by his agent Dimitri Seluk in an apparent attempt to salvage his career with the Premier League leaders.