BREAKING NEWS: Toure apologises to Manchester City
Yaya Toure has apologised to Man City for "the misunderstandings of the past" in a bid to end Dimitri Seluk's feud with Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has issued a statement apologising for criticisms aimed at manager Pep Guardiola by his agent Dimitri Seluk in an apparent attempt to salvage his career with the Premier League leaders.
