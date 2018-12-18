BREAKING NEWS: UEFA to investigate alleged racist incidents at Vidi-Chelsea
Last week's Europa League clash between Vidi and Chelsea will be investigated by UEFA following allegations that racist incidents occurred.
UEFA has announced it is launching an investigation into allegations that incidents of a racist nature occurred at the Europa League tie between Vidi and Chelsea in Budapest last week.
