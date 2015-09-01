BREAKING NEWS: Watford secure Ibarbo loan

Victor Ibarbo has completed a season-long loan move to Watford, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The versatile Colombia forward becomes Watford's third deadline-day capture, following the acquisitions of Obbi Oulare and Adlene Guedioura.

Ibarbo was loaned from Cagliari to Roma last term and looked set to spend this season with Rudi Garcia's men after a season-long switch - with the option for a permanent transfer - was announced in July.

However, he will now link up with Quique Sanchez Flores' squad at Vicarage Road.