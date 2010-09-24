Bremen hopeful of Pizarro return

Werder Bremen will most likely see the return of striker Claudio Pizarro and central defender Per Mertesacker for their northern derby against Hamburg SV after recovering from injuries.

But they will be missing defender Petri Pasanenen.

"We are happy that they are back and at our disposal," Werder coach Thomas Schaaf said.

Kaiserslautern will be without defender Jan Simunek when they host Hanover 96, with the 23-year-old having to undergo groin surgery.

He is expected to be out of action for two weeks, the club said.

St Pauli captain Fabio Morena will be out of action after being diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left knee after being taken off in the 22nd minute of their midweek 2-1 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Cologne will be looking for their first points at home over Hoffenheim after losing all their previous league encounters.

"It does not matter with how many strikers we will play. What matters is the finish," said Cologne's Croatian coach Zvonimir Soldo, with his team in 13th place on four points from five games.

