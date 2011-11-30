Bremen keeper Wiese to miss Bayern match

Germany international Wiese has been with his family following his father's death earlier this week and has not trained with the team in the past two days.

"I talked to him this morning and it will be difficult to process all of this," Schaaf told reporters after training. "He will not be available for this weekend. We will have to see how he is in a few days."

Bremen are in fourth place, three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and two adrift of Bayern who are third on 28.