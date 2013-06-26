Bremen sign defender Caldirola from Inter

Italy Under-21 captain Caldirola, who led his team to the European Championship final earlier this month, played last season on loan for Italian second tier side Brescia.

"Werder Bremen is my big chance," said the 22-year-old, brought in to replace Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who joined Borussia Dortmund.

"I immediately agreed to this offer when my agent asked me if I wanted to join Werder Bremen. This club has a great tradition and I look forward to my time here."