Bremen's Obraniak joins Rizespor on loan

The Poland international signed for Werder from Bordeaux in January last year, but has found first-team opportunities at the Weserstadion hard to come by.

Obraniak has made just three appearances this season for a Werder side who sit third bottom of the Bundesliga.

He joins a club in the same position in their own league, with Rizespor having claimed just three wins from 16 top-flight games in 2014-15.

Former Lille playmaker Obraniak could make his debut on January 25 when Rizespor visit the Turk Telecom Arena to take on title challengers Galatasaray.