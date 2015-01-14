Bremen's Obraniak joins Rizespor on loan
Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Ludovic Obraniak has joined Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor on loan for the rest of the season.
The Poland international signed for Werder from Bordeaux in January last year, but has found first-team opportunities at the Weserstadion hard to come by.
Obraniak has made just three appearances this season for a Werder side who sit third bottom of the Bundesliga.
He joins a club in the same position in their own league, with Rizespor having claimed just three wins from 16 top-flight games in 2014-15.
Former Lille playmaker Obraniak could make his debut on January 25 when Rizespor visit the Turk Telecom Arena to take on title challengers Galatasaray.
