Brennan Dickenson joins MK Dons

MK Dons have signed Brennan Dickenson from Colchester.

The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or on the wing, made 93 appearances for the U’s in three seasons, scoring 15 goals.

“I’m very pleased to join such a great club,” Dickenson told iFollow MK Dons.

“This is a great club with a great stadium. I’ve heard lots of good things about the manager and I know a few of the boys as well. Everything just seems right.”