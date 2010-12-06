Brescia hire Beretta after firing Iachini

The promoted side turned to the former Siena and Lecce coach after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at leaders AC Milan extended their winless run to almost three months.

"Iachini as a man did not deserve the sack but after a series of very negative results we couldn't do anything else," president Gino Corioni, whose side have 12 points from 15 games, told reporters.

"I chose Beretta because he is a coach who knows how to achieve safety."