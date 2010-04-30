Trending

Brest promoted to Ligue 1

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Brest were promoted to Ligue 1 following a 2-0 home win against Tours on Friday.

The Brittany side now have 64 points and are in second place in Ligue 2, enjoying a 13-point unassailable lead over fourth-placed Clermont with three games left.

Brest joined Caen as the second promoted team from Ligue 2, with Arles-Avignon poised to snatch the remaining spot.