Briand seals Lyon switch

Briand, 24, has made three appearances for France and was named in the 30-man training squad for the World Cup before being omitted from the final 23 now in South Africa.

"It's the first big transfer in France and we are happy to have kicked off our transfer market," Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted as saying on the club's website.

"Jimmy was a priority and we did everything we could to finalise the deal as soon as possible."

