Briand seals Lyon switch
By app
LYON - Olympique Lyon have signed France international striker Jimmy Briand from Stade Rennes on a four-year contract for 6 million euros, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
Briand, 24, has made three appearances for France and was named in the 30-man training squad for the World Cup before being omitted from the final 23 now in South Africa.
"It's the first big transfer in France and we are happy to have kicked off our transfer market," Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted as saying on the club's website.
"Jimmy was a priority and we did everything we could to finalise the deal as soon as possible."
