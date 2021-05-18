Brighton produce spectacular comeback to beat 10-man Man City

Brighton & Hove Albion produced a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 victory over a 10-man Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

City were ahead after just two minutes when Ilkay Gündogan headed home from close range, before João Cancelo was sent off minutes later after fouling Danny Welbeck when through on goal.

But it was the visitors who doubled their lead through Phil Foden, who ran half the length of the pitch before slotting past Robert Sánchez in the Seagulls’ goal.

Although Brighton netted a quick-fire response through Leandro Trossard who breezed past John Stones and Rúben Dias before firing home.

Adam Webster equalised with a towering header before unlikely match-winner Dan Burn drifted into the box and scuffed an effort past Ederson to complete the turnaround.