British owners move Texan team to Florida

The Aztex franchise was founded in 2008 by Phil Rawlins, a British-born businessman who is also a director at English Premier League club Stoke City.

The move is part of a sale of the club to a new UK consortium who will put the team in the third tier, USL Pro league.

"Together with the City of Orlando, the new owners approached us about relocating the franchise to Central Florida. As much as we would have loved to keep the Aztex here, it's proven impossible to find local business leaders who are willing to invest alongside us and who believed in this market," said Rawlins in a statement.

Head coach Adrian Heath, a former Stoke and Everton striker, and all the retained players will move with the team, said the statement.