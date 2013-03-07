Broke-back Coloccini out for up to seven weeks

The 31-year-old defender has returned to his native Argentina after sustaining the injury when he fell awkwardly during the club's 4-2 Premier League win over Southampton on February 24.

"Colo has gone back to Argentina," Pardew was quoted as saying by local media.

"There's no treatment he can have - he's broken two of the bones in his back. We think it's going to be anything between three and seven weeks. He's gone back for a week."

Coloccini pledged to stay with Newcastle until the end of the season after seeking a move away in January.

He will now miss both legs of Newcastle's Europa League last 16 clash against Anzhi Makhachkala as well as a string of important Premier League matches for the side, who are 15th in the table.