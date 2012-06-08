Bruce returns as new boss of Hull
By app
Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has been appointed manager of Hull City on a three-year deal, the Championship side said on Friday.
The 51-year-old was released by Sunderland in November last year following a poor run of results during which the team won just two of their first 13 Premier League matches.
Former Manchester United defender Bruce has also managed Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City. He replaces Nick Barmby, who was sacked after less than six months at the KC Stadium.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.