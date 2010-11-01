Buddle blinder gives Galaxy victory

Buddle turned and fired a 35 metre effort past the helpless Sounders goalkeeper Kasey Keller in the 38th minute to give the Galaxy a precious away victory ahead of the second leg in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It was the American international's 17th goal of the season and silenced most of the 35,000 supporters at Qwest Field.

Los Angeles midfielder Juninho wasted a glorious chance to double the advantage in the 85th minute when he screwed his left foot shot from inside the penalty area wide after a neat passing move from the Galaxy.

The Sounders did have their chances in the match and were denied a lead after just 32 seconds when Steve Zakuani found the net only to be ruled offside.

The first-leg advantage means the Galaxy will be heavy favourites to advance to the Western Conference final and play either FC Dallas or defending MLS Cup champions Real Salt Lake.

Dallas take a 2-1 lead to Utah for the second leg of their semi-final on Saturday.