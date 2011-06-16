Budweiser to sponsor FA Cup

The FA said the world's oldest cup competition would be known as "The FA Cup with Budweiser" following the agreement with the beer's Belgium-based parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has long been a sponsor of the World Cup.

"Given the global reach of this sponsorship, we will see the FA Cup promoted around the world like never before which is great for the fans and the players," FA General Secretary Alex Horne said in a statement.

"The FA Cup is already a much-loved competition around the world and we look forward to building on that passion with Budweiser."

The FA Cup, first played for in 1871/72, was first sponsored in 1994 by Littlewoods. Budweiser is the competition's fourth different sponsor.