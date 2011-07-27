Bueno lands trial with Liverpool

The Under-17 international is expected to arrive on Merseyside in mid-August, and could land a five-year deal should he impress the Anfield management.

After a meeting between current club Pachuca and Bueno’s parents, Pachuca Vice-President Andres Fassio told El Universal:

“A pre-contract with the parents and Bueno was signed to be sent to Liverpool. So we are accepting the 10-day trial and the conditions, if the English decide to keep him."

Bueno spoke about his move to England with Record.com, acknowledging the challenge ahead of him before expressing his excitement at the opportunity to play alongside Liverpool’s household names.

“I have to face it with great motivation and commitment to represent the country in the best way, and with faith that everything is achievable,” he said.

“It's a life experience that I will never forget, I'm very excited about that and will give my best.

"Where the opportunity arises I will make the most."



By Lee Wilson