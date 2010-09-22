Bulgaria reject referees' chief resignation

Kostadinov, the third BFU's refereeing commission chairman in the last three years, had quit last week after he was criticised by CSKA Sofia for what they claimed was biased officiating during their 1-1 draw against champions Litex Lovech on September 11.

The clubs' officials accused referee Stefan Spasov of poor officiating and called for Kostadinov's resignation. Several other clubs have criticised refereeing standards this season.

"We're pleased with his work as the refereeing commission's chairman," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told reporters. "There were some errors committed by the referees but he is not the man on the pitch."

The domestic championship has been marred by widespread accusations of bias in recent seasons, while former referees' chief Borislav Alexandrov was charged in 2008 with approaching referees to influence the outcome of several top flight games.