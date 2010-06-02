Bulgarian champions Litex sign striker Bratu

Litex, who will play in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season, have an option to extend the deal.

"I'm very pleased," Bratu, who scored 42 goals in 109 matches in the Romanian top flight, told a news conference. "There are a lot of quality players here and I think Litex will succeed in the Champions League."

He has also played for Turkish side Galatasaray and French clubs Nantes and Valenciennes.