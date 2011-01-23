Bunbury earns USA draw with Chile

With both teams shorn of leading players on club duty in major European leagues, the sides were made up of youthful, domestic-based squads, who took a while to gel in a tentative first half.

However, the game settled in the second half and striker Esteban Paredes gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with a smart volley in the 52nd minute after Marvell Wynne had misjudged a cross.

The Chilean goal spurred the United States and the double introduction of Juan Agudelo and Bunbury in the 59th minute had an immediate impact for the hosts.

Agudelo was tripped by Sebastian Toro in the box to draw a penalty, which Bunbury successfully converted when he sent the keeper the wrong way.