Bundesliga title contenders fixtures

By

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Bundesliga title contenders (times GMT):

BAYERN MUNICH

April 17

H Hanover 96 (1630)

April 24

A Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)

May 1

H VfL Bochum (1330)

May 8

A Hertha Berlin (1330)

SCHALKE 04

April 17

H Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)

April 24

A Hertha Berlin (1330)

May 1

H Werder Bremen (1330)

May 8

A Mainz (1330)

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

April 17

A VfB Stuttgart (1330)

April 24

H Hanover 96 (1330)

May 1

H Hertha Berlin (1330)

May 8

A Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

April 18

H Hoffenheim (1330)

April 24

A Nuremburg (1330)

May 1

H VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

May 8

A Freiburg (1330)

