Bundesliga title contenders fixtures

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Bundesliga title contenders (times GMT):
BAYERN MUNICH
April 17
H Hanover 96 (1630)
April 24
A Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
May 1
H VfL Bochum (1330)
May 8
A Hertha Berlin (1330)
SCHALKE 04
April 17
H Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
April 24
A Hertha Berlin (1330)
May 1
H Werder Bremen (1330)
May 8
A Mainz (1330)
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
April 17
A VfB Stuttgart (1330)
April 24
H Hanover 96 (1330)
May 1
H Hertha Berlin (1330)
May 8
A Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
April 18
H Hoffenheim (1330)
April 24
A Nuremburg (1330)
May 1
H VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
May 8
A Freiburg (1330)
