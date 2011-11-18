Burdisso to undergo knee operation

"Nicolas Burdisso will rest tomorrow and be operated on on Sunday to treat ligament and skeletal damage to his left knee," read a statement on the club's website on Friday.

The centre-half, who will be operated on by doctors from his club Roma and the Argentina national team, is expected to be out of action for several months.

Roma, who face Lecce on Sunday, are seventh in Serie A. Argentina's 2-1 win in Colombia on Tuesday took them to second place in the South American qualifying standings.