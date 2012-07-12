Bursaspor keen on bagging Toure

The Ivory Coast international arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2009, but made just 19 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions last season.

The Turkish side are now keen on securing the signature of the 31-year-old, with City believed to be happy to sell the defender.

"We've been discussing it for two days. We are talking about the biggest Anatolian football transfer in history," Bursaspor coach Ertugrul Saglam told the Dogan News Agency.

"The player’s quality is obvious. We're waiting for good news today. It's not over until he's signed."

Toure has now entered the final year of his contract and is reportedly unwilling to extend his stay with the club.