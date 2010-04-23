Cacau boosts Germany hopes in Stuttgart win

The Brazilian-born forward notched his 12th league goal of the season when he scored from close range following good work by Ciprian Marica down the right in the 14th minute.

Cacau returned the compliment four minutes later when his neat pass set up the Romanian for Stuttgart's second goal to give them their sixth win in a row stretching back to the 4-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona.

Bochum's defeat means only goal difference keeps them ahead of Freiburg, who are 16th and in the relegation playoff spot.

Both teams have 28 points but Freiburg could move above Bochum if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table champions VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Stuttgart, who have enjoyed a revival under former Tottenham Hotspur manager Christian Gross, are sixth with 53 points.

