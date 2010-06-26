Cacau out of England clash

"This injury will not allow him to play against England," manager Oliver Bierhoff told the federation website. He picked up the injury in training on Friday.

"We are working on it so that he would be fit for the next match. We are confident he would be."

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (thigh muscle) and defender Jerome Boateng (calf muscle) are to have fitness tests on Saturday, having been given further treatment by doctors on Friday.

"We will see if their injuries have recovered enough for them to take a full part in training with the rest of the team," Bierhoff said.



NEWS:Germany to wait on Schweinsteiger decision

NEWS:Schweinsteiger & Boateng doubtful for Germany

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook