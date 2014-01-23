Cagliari sign Brazilian teenager Adryan

The Serie A club will have the option of securing a permanent deal for the highly-rated 19-year-old playmaker at the completion of his loan deal.

Adryan's arrival is a tonic for a Cagliari side that have slumped to back-to-back Serie A defeats against Juventus and Atalanta.

Cagliari have been in the market for a midfielder following the departure of Radja Nainggolan to Roma.