Cagliari sign Brazilian teenager Adryan
Cagliari have completed the loan signing of Brazil Under-20 midfielder Adryan Tavares from Flamengo.
The Serie A club will have the option of securing a permanent deal for the highly-rated 19-year-old playmaker at the completion of his loan deal.
Adryan's arrival is a tonic for a Cagliari side that have slumped to back-to-back Serie A defeats against Juventus and Atalanta.
Cagliari have been in the market for a midfielder following the departure of Radja Nainggolan to Roma.
