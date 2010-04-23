Cagna to coach Colo Colo
By app
SANTIAGO - Former Boca Juniors midfielder Diego Cagna became the third successive Argentine coach to take charge of Chilean champions Colo Colo on Thursday, the club said.
Cagna will start next Monday when Hugo Tocalli leaves after taking his place on the bench for the last time in this weekend's Santiago derby against Universidad de Chile, the club said on their website.
Tocalli, who succeeded Claudio Borghi at Colo Colo last year, has resigned to return home for personal reasons. He steered Colo Colo to the Clausura title in December.
