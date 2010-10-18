Cameroon coach Clemente criticised in report

The four-times African Nations Cup winners were fortunate to draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this month after coming from behind against the opposition who are ranked 95 places below them by world governing body FIFA.

"It is clear the team is going through a managerial crisis," Jean-Paul Akono told reporters on behalf of the technical committee following a meeting.

"Immediately after the match ended he took a flight back to his home in Spain. We expected him to have held a working session the next morning with other technicians and the players to see what went wrong.

"I think he needs to take up residence here instead of only appearing and disappearing."

Following the assessment Mohamed said a meeting between the minister, FECAFOOT and the coach would occur in the coming days.

The 1-1 draw was the second game in charge for former Spain coach Clemente who took over from Frenchman Paul Le Guen after the World Cup.

Clemente blamed the weak showing in Garoua on hot climate, the scare of the cholera epidemic that has swept through northern Cameroon, and the absence of some key players.