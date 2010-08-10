Cameroon delay naming Le Guen replacement

"During the last three weeks a Cameroon FA (FECAFOOT) delegation was in Europe to scout for potential candidates for the job while another team was set up here to consider applications from within the country," a FECAFOOT official told Reuters.

"The two submitted the results of their findings last week and FECAFOOT came out with a shortlist which it sent to the government for a final choice as is the tradition. But the authorities delayed the appointment which we expected before the Poland friendly for yet unknown reasons."

Cameroon play Poland in a friendly on Wednesday. Le Guen's assistant and former international goalkeeper Jacques Songo'o will take charge of the side for the match in Szczecin.

