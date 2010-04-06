Cameroon to play Serbia in warm-up
By app
YAOUNDE - Cameroon have fixed a friendly against fellow World Cup qualifiers Serbia in Belgrade on June 5, the Cameroon football federation have announced.
Cameroon have already scheduled warm-up internationals against Slovakia on May 29 and Portugal on June 1.
"These countries were chosen as sparring partners because their football style is similar to that of Cameroon's World Cup adversaries, the Netherlands and Denmark," said the federation.
Cameroon will also face Japan in Group E.
