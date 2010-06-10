Cameroon results from the last two years
By app
June 10 (Reuters) - Cameroon results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; AN: African Nations Cup
WCQ: 31.05.08
Cameroon 2 Cape Verde Islands 0
In Yaounde
Scorers: Rigobert Song 8, Samuel Eto'o 57pen
- -
WCQ: 08.06.08
Mauritius 0 Cameroon 3
In Curepipe
Scorers: Andre Bikey 11, Samuel Eto'o 27, Gustave Bebbe 87
- -
WCQ: 14.06.08
Tanzania 0 Cameroon 0
In Dar Es Salaam
- -
WCQ: 21.06.08
Cameroon 2 Tanzania 1
In Yaounde
Scorers:
Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o 65, 89
Tanzania: Danny Mrwanda 72
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
Cape Verde Islands 1 Cameroon 2
In Praia
Scorers:
Cape Verde Islands: Lito 38
Cameroon: Achille Emana 51, Somen Tchoyi 65
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Cameroon 5 Mauritius 0
In Yaounde
Scorers: Samuel Eto'o 26, 46pen, Albert Meyong 56, 72, Jean Makoun 70
- -
FR: 19.11.08
South Africa 3 Cameroon 2
In Rustenburg
Scorers:
South Africa: Teko Modise 7, 24, Bernard Parker 81
Cameroon: Daniel Kome 27, Somen Tchoyi 35
- -
FR: 11.02.09
Cameroon 3 Guinea 1
In Bondoufle, France
Scorers:
Cameroon: Geremi, Samuel Eto'o
Guinea: Pascal Feindouno
- -
WCQ: 28.03.09
Togo 1 Cameroon 0
In Accra
Scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 11
- -
WCQ: 07.06.09
Cameroon 0 Morocco 0
In Yaounde
- -
FR: 12.08.09
Austria 0 Cameroon 2
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.