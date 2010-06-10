Trending

June 10 (Reuters) - Cameroon results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; AN: African Nations Cup

WCQ: 31.05.08

Cameroon 2 Cape Verde Islands 0

In Yaounde

Scorers: Rigobert Song 8, Samuel Eto'o 57pen

- -

WCQ: 08.06.08

Mauritius 0 Cameroon 3

In Curepipe

Scorers: Andre Bikey 11, Samuel Eto'o 27, Gustave Bebbe 87

- -

WCQ: 14.06.08

Tanzania 0 Cameroon 0

In Dar Es Salaam

- -

WCQ: 21.06.08

Cameroon 2 Tanzania 1

In Yaounde

Scorers:

Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o 65, 89

Tanzania: Danny Mrwanda 72

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Cape Verde Islands 1 Cameroon 2

In Praia

Scorers:

Cape Verde Islands: Lito 38

Cameroon: Achille Emana 51, Somen Tchoyi 65

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Cameroon 5 Mauritius 0

In Yaounde

Scorers: Samuel Eto'o 26, 46pen, Albert Meyong 56, 72, Jean Makoun 70

- -

FR: 19.11.08

South Africa 3 Cameroon 2

In Rustenburg

Scorers:

South Africa: Teko Modise 7, 24, Bernard Parker 81

Cameroon: Daniel Kome 27, Somen Tchoyi 35

- -

FR: 11.02.09

Cameroon 3 Guinea 1

In Bondoufle, France

Scorers:

Cameroon: Geremi, Samuel Eto'o

Guinea: Pascal Feindouno

- -

WCQ: 28.03.09

Togo 1 Cameroon 0

In Accra

Scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 11

- -

WCQ: 07.06.09

Cameroon 0 Morocco 0

In Yaounde

- -

FR: 12.08.09

Austria 0 Cameroon 2