Cana joins Galatasaray from Sunderland

Cana, who was named Sunderland captain after signing from Marseille in July last year, joined Galatasaray for a fee in excess of 6 million euros, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"I have been offered the opportunity to play in European competition and the Champions League, and especially to be closer to my family - this was not an easy decision for me," Cana, 26, said in a statement on the Sunderland website.

Cana made 35 appearances for Sunderland and won admirers among fans for his combative approach.

Sunderland manager Steve Bruce said: "Lorik's style of play and attitude made him a natural choice as captain last season, but when he came back for pre-season training, it was apparent that he had a desire to return to Europe.

"We thanks Lorik for his time here and wish him the best of luck for the future."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook