Canales crocked with knee ligament damage
Valencia's attacking midfielder Sergio Canales has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for three to six months, the Spanish club said on Monday.
The Spanish youth international, on loan from Real Madrid, picked up the injury during Valencia´s 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
The 20-year-old will have exploratory surgery in Madrid and his time on the sidelines will depend on the course of action taken after that.
He has been a key figure for Valencia since joining in the closed season and is set to miss the rest of their games in Champions League Group E, where the side lie third.
