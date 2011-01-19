Capdevila extends Villarreal contract

Capdevila, who will be 33 next month, was a key member of the Spanish team which won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He had short spells at Espanyol and Atletico Madrid early in his career before joining Deportivo La Coruna and moved to Villarreal at the end of the 2006/07 season.

He made his debut for Spain in 2002 and has played 56 times for his country, scoring four goals.