Cape Town City confirm Shonga arrival

Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga despite the forward signing for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila just three months ago.

The Zambian forward played an integral role at Orlando Pirates under Milutin Sredojevic , but following the Serbian’s departure from the club he fell down the pecking order at the Soweto giants.

The 24-year-old netted 16 times and provided 16 assists across 77 games for the Sea Robbers but was a part of the early season exodus at the club and went onto sign a deal with the troubled TTM.

The forward then featured in seven games for the new club in the DSTV Premiership, scoring the one goal and providing the one assist, before rumours began to swirl that he was on his way to Cape Town.

Despite City chairman John Comitis denying that the club were in for the forward just a couple of weeks ago, Shonga’s arrival was confirmed on their social media pages on Tuesday.