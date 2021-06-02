Cape Town City hand Mpho Makola new contract

Cape Town City chairs John Comitis has confirmed that midfielder Mpho Makola has signed a new contract with the Mother City-based outfit.

The 35-year-old joined the Citizens back in 2019 following his seven-tear stint at Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, where he scored 21 goals and assisted a further 28 from 177 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

City moved swiftly to hand Makola a new one-year contract extension, with his initial deal set to expire at the end of June this year.

Makola has established himself as a key member of the Citizens squad, and has already made 50 appearances in all competitions, while scoring and assisting on two occasions.

'Makola has signed a new contract with us. So he will be with us in the new season,' Comitis confirmed to the media on Monday.

Meanwhile, Comitis also revealed that he would be open to selling Nodada to an overseas club just like he just did with goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

'Let him (Nodada) worry about playing on Wednesday first. He is sitting in front of me here and that’s why I’m saying that. Listen, we’ve never been scared of an offer from Europe. Peter Leeuwenburgh, the offer came and it was right, and it was the right time for Peter. He came here with that objective. When Peter left Amsterdam, he was an amateur player, playing in the youth senior team of Ajax. He couldn’t get a contract; nobody would offer him a pro contract and we turned around his career and have sent him back to Europe with the team that is sitting seventh in the league, and we are all happy. He’s happy, Gronigen is happy, and Cape Town City is happy, and it works,' said Comitis.

'I would do that with any player. If I can get an offer, I will make it work, because it’s important that they have this experience. Our national team needs players that play in Europe and have those experiences. So, we’re part of the big solution. But we have to remain competitive locally and we will have one or two players that will come in to replace Thabo if, in fact, we do have a final deal for him,' he concluded.