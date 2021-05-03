Cape Town City place Riekerink on administrative leave

Cape Town City have announced that they have placed coach Jan Olde Riekerink on administrative leave, with immediate effect.

The Citizens announced the shock news via their Twitter page on Monday afternoon, without revealling any details.

The announcment comes with City sitting seventh in the DStv Premiership after a 5-1 loss at home against high-flying AmaZulu last Wednesday was followed up by a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The club also confirmed that assistant coach Diogo Peral will take charge of the team until further notice.