Capel extends Sevilla contract
By app
MADRID - Sevilla winger Diego Capel has agreed a new contract with the club which ties him until 2014, the King's Cup winners said on their website on Friday.
The 22-year-old, who has been capped twice for Spain, will have a buy-out clause of 30 million euros.
Capel scored the opening goal in Sevilla's 2-0 Cup final victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
The club finished fourth in La Liga to earn a place in the Champions League preliminary round next season.
