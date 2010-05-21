Trending

Capel extends Sevilla contract

By

MADRID - Sevilla winger Diego Capel has agreed a new contract with the club which ties him until 2014, the King's Cup winners said on their website on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped twice for Spain, will have a buy-out clause of 30 million euros.

Capel scored the opening goal in Sevilla's 2-0 Cup final victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The club finished fourth in La Liga to earn a place in the Champions League preliminary round next season.

