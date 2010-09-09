Capello to retire after Euro 2012
LONDON - Fabio Capello will quit as England manager after the 2012 European Championships, British media reported on Wednesday.
Italian Capello, 64, was quoted by Sky News as saying he would leave his job after the finals in two years time - providing England qualify.
Asked if he would be leaving after Euro 2012, he replied: "Absolutely. Yes. We have to qualify first of course but after that I will be too old. I want to enjoy my life as a pensioner."
Capello has been England coach since January 2008 and signed a new contract before the World Cup in South Africa.
However, he was severely criticised following the team's woeful World Cup campaign which ended with a second-round defeat by Germany.
They have started their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with two victories over Bulgaria and Switzerland and look a good bet to reach the finals.
The FA said in a statement recently that it would prefer an Englishman to manage the team again after Capello's departure.
